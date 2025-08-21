"You release a buggy game - now what?" - Owlcat's Alexey Drobyshevsky talks to us about the development process

HQ

At Devcom 2025, Technical Director Alexey Drobyshevsky of Owlcat Games gave an in-depth look at the challenging launch of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, a game that initially arrived on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in what he described as "literally unplayable" condition.

"We released to falling Steam reviews and were scrambling to fix it. For more than a month, we released a patch basically every other day," Drobyshevsky explained, describing the technical hurdles the team faced. One of the most infamous issues involved the game freezing on the loading screen. "The fix...was very simple. We added a message to the loading screen: 'First time loading, maybe very long, please wait.' People waited like 10 minutes and it loaded."

Drobyshevsky, who began at Owlcat Games as one of only four programmers before becoming Technical Director, also reflected on the evolution of his role. "One of the things that was always great for me is being friends with people. I got into game development because I played tabletop RPGs with a guy who later went to work in games...Having friends really helps," he said, highlighting the importance of personal connections in the industry.

On the topic of gamers' perceptions of bugs, Drobyshevsky noted that honesty and proactivity have been key for Owlcat Games. "We were always honest about [bugs] and proactive about fixing them...Some of the bugs can even become a meme, and that's marketing-wise interesting for the games as well," he said.

