You probably won't have to clean your storage to play Ninja Gaiden 4

HQ

One of the hottest titles being released this month is, of course, Team Ninja and Microsoft's upcoming Ninja Gaiden 4. After such a long time since its predecessor, Ninja Gaiden 3, premiered in 2012, it serves as something of a soft reboot with a new protagonist named Yakumo.

If you're eager to play this, you can actually preload the game right now (thanks XboxEra), and thanks to that, we now know how big it is... or should we say small. Because even though the PC version weighs in at 54.9 gigabytes, the Xbox Series S/X version is only 36.82 gigabytes - which is pretty small by today's AAA standards.

Ninja Gaiden 4 will be released on October 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Game Pass from opening day.