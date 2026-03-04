You only have four weeks left to purchase Resident Evil Generation Pack from Nintendo eShop

HQ

As well as enjoying a very, very decent port of Resident Evil Requiem on their consoles, Capcom has offered Nintendo Switch 2 users, as one of its new platforms of emphasis, a tempting pack that includes the modern survival horror trilogy at a reduced price. That is, the ninth instalment, Requiem, along with the previous Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8: Village, as well as all the additional content from the latter two, as they are Gold Editions. The price? £84.99/€99.99 for everything.

The slight drawback, or rather the rush, comes from the fact that the pack has a limited run. Physically, there is no exact quantity or date of cessation of production, but collectors are already finding it very difficult to find. However, the digital version has an expiry date, as was the case with other rare compilations, such as Nintendo's own Super Mario 3D All-Stars. And the deadline is the same this time, the 'New Year's Eve' of the fiscal year: 31 March 2026.

This is made clear on the product page of the American Nintendo eShop, which warns of the following:

"Sales of this bundle will end on 03 31 2026, 23:59 EDT"

The European Nintendo eShop does not yet display the same warning, but this means that, whether physical or digital, those who want to get their hands on RE 7, 8, and 9 with extras at a reduced price had better hurry up, just like Grace escaping from "the girl" through the corridors of the Rhodes Hill clinic.

What the Generation Pack does not include, as it has not even been officially announced, is the inevitable Resident Evil Requiem DLC, for which there are already hints and theories.

Are you going to go for the trilogy on Switch 2, just for Requiem, or do you prefer other platforms for your zombie fix? What do you think of Capcom's limited offer?