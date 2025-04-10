You next cooperative obsession is all about pushing a rock up a hill

There's quite a popular niche in video games these days that revolves around players taking on immensely hard challenges. What was once QWOP has since evolved into Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, and then into Only Up and even A Difficult Game About Climbing. Now, there's a new kid on the block.

This game is known as Pushing It! Together - Sisyphus Co-op, and while its name might be a mouthful, the actual idea is much simpler. Essentially, it's a cooperative take on the story of Sisyphus, with this being a Greek legend that revolved around a former king who after betraying Zeus was tasked with perpetually moving a boulder up a steep mountain. This game builds on that by seeing a group of players coming together and being tasked with moving a rock up a series of steep and uneven surfaces, avoiding obstacles and hazards, all to reach a distant goal.

The game is available now on Steam, and you can even snag a copy for a very affordable price, as it is retailing for at most £4.29. On the game's Steam page, we're told the following:

"Pushing It! Together is a multiplayer successor to Pushing it! With Sisyphus, a difficult and punishing game inspired by Greek mythology, where you play as Sisyphus - a man cursed to an eternity of rolling a boulder up a mountain, destined to never reach the top.

"But this time, you're not alone anymore.

"It won't always be easy between you, and sometimes there may be some fighting. But your job is to learn how to work past your differences, to work as a team. Towards one common goal: Pushing it! Together."

With a very accessible set of system requirements, do you intend to gather some friends and push some rocks?