You need a laundry robot - Isaac is the answer

HQ

We all anticipated the coming of highly specialized worker robots, and a few companies have already sent products to market, such as Weave and their Isaac 0 that will set you back 8.000 USD - and starts shipping this month in select US areas, or rather, the Bay Area.

However, it comes with a few caveats. it needs a wall socket, it is stationary, it takes between 30 and 90 minutes to fold a laundry load, and cannot handle bed sheets nor large blankets.

It gets weekly updates to the AI system, and in case a task is too complicated despite the ability to learn, a "Weave specialist" can remote access to the robot, and the robot will learn the right way to do it.

Isaac 0 currently has pre-set laundry sorting, but hope fully it can be updated as it currently cannot sort based on colour, nor distinguish between t-shirts and long sleeved shirts.

The robot does have a mobile counterpart, with Isaac 0 being more of a prototype that is more aimed a cheaper market tier, with more simple construction that is easy to maintain.

While Isaac 0 in theory can work 24/7, it is aimed at home users, and not commercial use. It is made to service the home owners, and be a help for those that are unable to do tasks in the home due to disabilities or just lack of time.