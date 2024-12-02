You must update your Stadia controller soon if you want to continue using it

HQ

If you got Stadia when it was first launched, you'll remember that the package essentially consisted of a controller and a Chromecast. But Google's venture didn't last long, and after just over a year, they started laying off their developers and limiting support.

After two and a half years, Google had enough and decided to shut down the service altogether. Game expenses were refunded and those who bought the package were left with nothing but their Chromecast and a controller that no longer served any purpose.

Or... the latter is not entirely true, because it is possible to turn the controller into a Bluetooth device using an update. Initially, this offer was valid until December 31, 2023, but Google extended it until December 31, 2024.

As you know, this is quite soon, and we should probably not expect any further extension of this opportunity. So if you want to continue using your Stadia controller, you have a few weeks to update it. Head over to this link and get it done for free so you can continue playing with this surprisingly well-made controller.

Thanks, Resetera.