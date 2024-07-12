You might want to skip lunch after watching the trailer for The Platform 2

2019's El Hoyo or The Platform in English was a bit of a surprise hit for Netflix. The film was set in a dystopian near future where people were trapped inside a tall tower. Every day, a platform filled with food would float down the tower, with those on the top floors getting to eat as much as they wanted while those at the bottom had to live off scraps if they could get any.

The gimmick has proven so strong that it's back for seconds with The Platform 2. This movie doesn't have any of the original cast, by the looks of the trailer, and will give us a new story in the same tower.

Expect plenty of moments that will put you off your dinner, as it seems this time the violence is going to be turned up even further. Cannibalism seems rife in The Platform 2, which is sure to please any fan of utterly gory horror. It releases on Netflix on the 4th of October.