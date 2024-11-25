You might miss some of Avowed's best content

HQ

As Baldur's Gate III proved last year, you can have players miss out on some cool stuff, but then only create more intrigue in secret and missable content through the rumours that'll spread online. With countless videos showing hidden outcomes of scenarios, Baldur's Gate III created even more hype for itself as it seemed as if every player's run was unique.

Avowed is looking to recapture that sentiment. Speaking with GamesRadar, region director and senior area designer Berto Ritger believes it's a unique charm of an RPG to have missable content. "I think the core of RPGs that makes them special is missable content, to be honest, and it makes the experience feel so much more personal to how you play the game."

Ritger further explained how this concept works in Avowed. "We want to draw your attention to things that we want you to engage with," he said. "The lighthouse is very tall, and so everybody's going to see a big, tall thing and want to go climb. And so we want to support that as well. And you can do that, and you can jump off into the ocean, if you like. And so we try to draw your attention that way."

Maybe you won't find absolutely everything in your first playthrough of Avowed, but you should still have a great fantasy RPG experience. Feast your eyes on our early preview of Avowed here.