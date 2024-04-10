You have to pay extra to do a Jabba the Hutt mission in Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

Yesterday we finally got a better look at Star Wars Outlaws, which launches in late August and frankly looks really good. It will offer plenty of things to do in an open world, but unless you are willing to pay more, you shouldn't expect to be able to do everything.

Ubisoft has detailed the Season Pass which is included with the more expensive Gold (costs a whopping £104.99 / €119.99) and Ultimate editions, but can also be bought separately. It reveals that there is an exclusive mission only available to those who buy either the Season Pass or Gold/Ultimate edition, and to make things worse, it's a mission that lets us meet Jabba the Hutt called Jabba's Gambit, described like this:

"Just as Kay is putting together a crew for the Canto Bight heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself. Turns out that ND-5 owes Jabba a debt from years ago, and he has come to collect..."

Jabba and his wall decoration (Han Solo) was shown in the new trailer we got to see yesterday, and we don't know if the only way to meet him is by buying this exclusive mission or if there will be other opportunities to make business with the legendary gangster in Star Wars Outlaws as well. We're just going to have to wait and see.

In all fairness, making people pay extra to meet Jabba the Hutt seems very appropriate for the porky space gangster and is totally something he would approve of - but what do you think of the practice of locking story content away in a single player game?