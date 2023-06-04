'You have seen nothing yet,' says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor

HQ

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequel, recently said that we have not seen much when it comes to gameplay for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Speaking with IGN at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere red carpet, Lowenthal said: "You have seen nothing yet... We've just scratched the surface. It's just the thwip of the Spider-Berg."

Lowenthal believed that some people think Insomniac showed off too much at the recent PlayStation Showcase, and wanted us to know that there's plenty more of the game we've not seen and we likely will not see until it releases.

