You have less than two weeks to finish Lies of P on Game Pass

Soulslike games are typically a demanding experience that most players enjoy with as few distractions as possible. In fact, it is not uncommon to hear that if you haven't completed the game and move on to another game and return to the first one after a while, you will most likely have to start over from the beginning to retrain your muscles. So if you were planning to play Lies of P on Game Pass, stop everything you're playing now, because here's your last chance.

Microsoft has revealed the list of games that will be leaving Game Pass on 15 March, and Lies of P is among them, along with Yakuza 5 and Yakuza 6: Song of Life. Lies of P is considered one of the best Soulslike games ever and the best the genre has ever produced outside of FromSoftware, so it's definitely an experience we recommend you try, especially when its first DLC is on the way later this year.

Are you going to take advantage of these last days of Lies of P on Game Pass?