Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

You don't have to play FFVII: Remake before Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Square Enix is preparing something to make sure of that.

HQ

I don't think I've ever reviewed a sequel without being asked if you'll have to play other games in the franchise first. Quite understandable even if few games require that these days, so it was only a matter of time before Square Enix touched upon that aspect of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Here's your answer.

After stating Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is still on track to launch "next winter" and the game's open world the last few days, Square Enix has now said you don't have to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake before its sequel. Why? Because the company has "made preparations" to make sure new players will still be able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth without doing so. Does that we mean we're getting a quick summary when starting the game or that the story is so standalone that it would be necessary?

What do you hope it means?

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

