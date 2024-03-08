You didn't ask for it... but Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson all the same

HQ

The world of boxing is significantly different today than it was a decade ago, as now the sport seems to be mostly known for its exhibition and celebrity match-ups rather than professional athletes beating the life out of each other. Netflix clearly doesn't mind that this is the case though, as it has now teamed up with Most Valuable Promotions to be the exclusive broadcaster of an upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson of all people.

The event will be streamed live on Netflix on July 20, 2024, with the physical event set for the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While many would likely assume that Tyson, being an undisputed former heavyweight champion of the world for multiple years running, would beat the living daylights out of an influencer turned boxer, but there is also a massive elephant in the room to consider, a 30 year age gap between him and Paul. Either way, we'll see the fight live this summer to see who comes out on top.