You didn't ask for it but Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

In a really bizarre turn of events, SNK and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo are set to cross paths in the near future. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and current Al-Nassr and Portugal footballer will be coming to the fighting series Fatal Fury in some form as part of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves instalment.

The extent of the crossover seems to be being kept close to the chest right now, but in the teaser social media video we are told simply that "a legendary player joins a legendary game".

What we do seem to know is that the crossover will become a reality as soon as April 25, 2025, meaning we can probably expect some more firm dates at the tail end of this year or in early 2025.

