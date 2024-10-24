You could test the new Witcher and Cyberpunk games as CD Projekt Red opens up new playtesting scheme

HQ

CD Projekt Red is opening up its doors to a new lot of playtesters. This opportunity is primarily available in the US, though if you're based in Poland you can always travel to the studio's HQ. It's worth noting as well that you have to be located or ready to travel to Boston, Massachusetts for onsite activities.

But, if the location suits, and you're at least 16 years old with a passion for gaming, you could get the chance to playtest the new Witcher and Cyberpunk games. CD Projekt Red will also check on your gamer profile to see if it aligns with what they're looking for.

If you want to sign up or just read more about the playtests, you can do so here. CD Projekt Red also announced the news on its X/Twitter page, which has quickly become embroiled in a strange comment war. So, if you need your daily dose of internet bickering, you can go there, too.