You could soon own Ciri's Witcher medallion from The Witcher 4

Alongside bringing a brand-new Witcher into the spotlight, The Witcher 4 will also give us a look at a new Witcher school in the School of the Lynx. So far, this school has remained largely shrouded in mystery, but we're sure to see more of it when the game launches and as more details come out.

Ahead of all that, though, if you're already wanting to be a part of The School of the Lynx, you can pre-order an official medallion from CD Projekt Red's store. The medallion costs €40,00, and is expected to ship next April, so you're in for a bit of a wait.

If you're looking to get a different medallion, the Cat and Wolf school also have their own representatives on the store, going for €30,00 each.

