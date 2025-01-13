You could soon have your cocktails and boba tea mixed by a robot

HQ

They're taking our jobs! Mixologists and baristas around the world will be the next to face the challenge of adapting to a world where robots could threaten and even take over their place in the workforce, at least if Richtech Robotics get their way with their latest innovation.

Revealed and shown off during CES, the robot is known as ADAM and it's designed to be the "all-in-one beverage service". What this means is that it can mix cocktails and alcoholic beverages as a mixologist but also teas and coffees as a barista.

It uses artificial intelligence to present a personalised experience, has two agile arms to help manipulate all the hardware and gear needed to make drinks, can be slotted and built into an array of environments, be it a restaurant bar or a mobile trailer, and according to Richtech it has 23 menu offerings to choose from currently. Richtech promises as well that ADAM provides 24/7 convenience and accuracy in its beverage creation to ensure that there is no product variation.

As of the moment, Richtech is taking offers to rent out and place an ADAM in your local bar. Would you like to be served by a robotic bartender?