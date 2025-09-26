You could soon be the owner of the guitar that signified Oasis' original breakup

HQ

Oasis is on top of the world once again. The rock band has reformed and over this summer has been performing at a slate of gigs that has already raked in hundreds of millions of pounds for brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Watching Oasis today, it's easy to forget that for around 15 years there was bad blood between the founding duo, as following an increasingly strenuous relationship, the two had an explosive scrap in 2009 and went their own separate ways, ultimately ending the era of Oasis, for what many thought would be forever.

The breakup happened in 2009 in Paris, shortly before the band was supposed to perform at Rock en Seine festival, and it's a day and moment many remember because the breakup occurred just before they were supposed to take to the stage and perform. The incident also supposedly featured an outburst from Liam, where the singer smashed Noel's stunning cherry red 1960s Gibson ES-355 guitar, a relic that remains iconic to this day.

Why the history lesson? Propstore will soon host a big music auction where this famous guitar will be on the block, meaning you could be the lucky owner of a piece of music history. The catch is that to be in for a shot at snagging this relic, you will need to put aside several hundreds of thousands of pounds, as Propstore estimates an opening bid of £125,000 and a total sale anywhere between £250,000 and £500,000.

The guitar's description explains: "A 1960 cherry red Gibson ES-355 used and owned by Noel Gallagher, and damaged by his brother Liam on 28 August 2009, the night Oasis officially broke up. The Gibson ES-355 model was a personal favourite of Gallagher's from 1996 until 2011. This is arguably one of the most significant guitars associated with Oasis, as it was the catalyst for one of the most famous splits in music history, and symbolises the turbulent relationship of a band that shaped the 1990s."

This guitar won't be the only amazing musical relic on offer, as John Lennon's tinted prescription glasses will be available, as will Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal white fedora, even if the majority of the auction is themed around Oasis memorabilia.