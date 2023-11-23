You could be the next Karate Kid

HQ

If you were concerned that the upcoming Karate Kid film will include some big-name, overused Hollywood star in the role of the student fighter, we have some very good news for you. Because the movie is instead taking a more open approach to finding its next star, and has now put out an open casting call for anyone to audition to become the next Karate Kid.

The audition call was announced by Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, both of whom are slated to appear in the film. We're told in the casting information that the producers are looking for someone aged 15-17 years old, who is Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese, and can speak fluent English with conversational Mandarin as a strong plus. Of course, having experience in martial arts, movement, gymnastics, or dancing is also highly recommended. Lastly, whoever accepts the role will need to be available between March and June 2024, which is no doubt when the movie is looking to film.

Will you be sending in an audition tape to be the next Karate Kid?