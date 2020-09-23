You can't transfer save files between PS4's Spider-Man and its PS5 remaster

You're watching Advertisements

2018 was a great year for PlayStation 4 players because it was back then when we got Insomniac Games' Spider-Man. PlayStation 5 is coming out in Europe on November 19, and we are getting a digitally remastered version alongside Spider-Man: Miles Morales at launch.

At the moment a remastered PS5 version of Spider-Man is only available if you buy the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle. This includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered (and its DLCs). But there is a catch: you can't transfer your regular PS4 Spider-Man save file to this new Remastered version, and continue playing where you left. This was confirmed by Insomniac Games on Twitter.

Judging by Insomniac Games' communication, it seems that the studio is not yet sure how are it will sell us the new and remastered Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5. So things might change in the very near future.

Stay tuned.

Thanks, Games Industry