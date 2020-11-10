English
You can't store PS5 games on an external hard drive

This was confirmed in a PlayStation.Blog FAQ for the console.

With install sizes continuing to balloon as we head into the next generation of consoles, we're sure that many would have been eyeing up external hard drives as an affordable way to extend their storage. If you're a PS5 owner though, we have some pretty bad news. An FAQ on PlayStation.Blog has confirmed that PS5 games cannot be stored on an external hard drive and must be stored on the consoles internal SSD.

This is unsettling news as the console only has 667GB free of its internal SSD with the operating system installed. Games like NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty: Warzone will take up a sixth of this space as they are both roughly 100GB each to install.

The good news, however, is that backward compatible PS4 games are still playable through external drives and the blog states "Explorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway." It's disappointing that there aren't plans for these titles to be playable, but at least they will be storable in future on other devices.

4Gamer


