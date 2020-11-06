You can't expand the PS5 storage at launch

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported yesterday, storage is likely to become an issue next generation as PlayStation 5 has 667 gigabytes available for games, and Xbox Series X has 802 gigabytes. As games are getting bigger, this is only enough for a handful of AAA games.

Microsoft and Sony has opted for different ways to solve this. Microsoft has 1 terabyte expansion cards, which is convenient and easy to use - but really expensive. Sony has a more expensive tech for their SSD's, but have chosen to not use a proprietary, which will give a bigger selection of options that also likely will have more competition.

But there is one catch. This won't be supported when PlayStation 5 launches. Sony has confirmed to The Verge, that the slot reserved for SSD expansions will be disabled at launch and is "reserved for a future update". The PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny warned about this in March and said that "it'd be great if that happened by launch, but it's likely to be a bit past it", so it should not come entirely as a surprise.

The Verge adds that they have checked in with all manufacturers that makes the necessary PCIe Gen4 stick drive, but no one of them could confirm that their products works with Sony's new console, although they think they will. Two companies mentioned that Sony probably hasn't started the program for compatibility testing yet.

Basically, expect that it might take a while before you can expand the storage for PlayStation 5. The Verge ends by noticing that getting Sackboy: A Big Adventure (32GB), Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (105GB), Demon's Souls (66GB) and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: (133GB) alone is more than half the storage available on PlayStation 5, so let's hope Sony sorts this out fairly quickly.