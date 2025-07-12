You can watch the entirety of the iconic Pokémon: The First Movie on YouTube

If you're a long-time Pokémon fan, chances are you have seen some of the anime too, perhaps even as far back as when a feature-length movie was made in 1998 (and coming to other regions soon after) depicting how Ash and his faithful Pikachu combined to stop the vengeful Mewtwo. That film became a hit among fans all around the world and helped catapult Pokémon into the mainstream and onto its trajectory where today it is one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world.

As Pokémon has transcended generations, there may even be many younger fans who are yet to see this flick, and if that sounds like you, we have some good news, as The Pokémon Company has now made this film available to all via its Pokémon TV YouTube channel.

Yep, you can head to the video site and simply see the full film, which isn't much longer than many episodes of television these days at 74 minutes long. As per what it explores, the full synopsis can be seen below, as can the full movie itself via the embedded YouTube video.

"The adventure explodes into action with the debut of Mewtwo, a bio-engineered Pokémon created from the DNA of Mew, the rarest of all Pokémon. After escaping from the lab where it was created, Mewtwo is determined to prove its own superiority. It lures a number of talented Pokémon Trainers—including Ash and his friends—into a Pokémon battle like never before. Mewtwo vs. Mew. Super-clones vs. regular Pokémon. It's the ultimate showdown...with the very future of the world at stake!"