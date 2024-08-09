You can watch the D23 in Fortnite this year

HQ

On Sunday morning (very early in the morning for us in Europe) will see the D23 live show being hosted, where various Disney announcements will be made across pretty much all avenues of the production giant. While you can watch that show on most video streaming platforms, you can also tune into it through Fortnite.

Epic Games has announced that it is teaming up with Disney to create an island where the show will be presented and various reveals (including Fortnite-tailored news) will be announced.

The show will kick off on August 11 at 4:30AM BST / 5:30AM CEST and to tune in through Fortnite, you simply need to input this island code: 7908-6413-2516

Anyone that does tune in through Fortnite for more than 10 minutes will get experience and the Peelverine Plush Back Bling to flaunt in-game.