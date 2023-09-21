You can watch Blue Beetle at home from next week

HQ

The time period between movies getting theatrical releases and digital releases seems to be at an all-time low these days. While we used to have to wait months and months before being able to watch a film that premiered in the cinemas at home, now it's often barely longer than a month, and this is precisely the case with DC's Blue Beetle.

Following the film landing in cinemas back in mid-August, Warner Bros. and DC have now revealed that Blue Beetle will be making its digital debut as soon as Tuesday next week, September 26, 2023.

This will likely relate to a full PVOD release/rental period, meaning you will have to shell out around £15 to watch the film from the comfort of your sofa, but if you have been waiting to check out Xolo Maridueña's first outing in the scarab suit and haven't been able to make it to a cinema, this is perhaps the next best option.