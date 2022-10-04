Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

You can watch Barry Keoghan's audition for The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman

The actor ultimately didn't get the role but was cast as The Joker instead.

HQ

Despite doing quite well at the box office and getting raving reviews, a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman has not actually been greenlit yet. While there are seemingly plans to make such a movie, we're waiting to hear from Warner Bros. if there will actually be a follow-up film, but fortunately, while we wait for the production company to make its mind up, we can entertain ourselves by watching one of the film's actors audition for a different role.

And in particular, we're talking about Barry Keoghan, the individual who plays the brief role of The Joker in the movie. In a new video, which has been online for years and yet only watched by thousands, we can see Keoghan auditioning for the role of The Riddler, something that was ultimately given to Jonah Hill and then Paul Dano.

The clip's existence was made apparent by Keoghan himself during an interview with GQ, where he told the publication that he "wanted to be Riddler". You can take a look at the video on Keoghan's Vimeo right here, which shows a far different take to the DC character compared to the one that Dano gave us in the film.

