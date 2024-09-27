You can watch Alien: Romulus from the comfort of home this October

HQ

20th Century Studios has set a date for when we can look forward to watching Alien: Romulus from the comfort (not that you'll be very comfortable watching this spooky flick) of your own home.

We're told that the digital release date is set for October 15 and that this will be followed by a physical debut on Blu-ray shortly afterwards on December 3. While neither 20th Century Studios or owners Disney has made an announcement, we can probably use these dates to infer that a Disney+ arrival for the film is also very imminent too, as we tend to see new projects debut on the streamer just ahead or around the same time as their digital arrivals.

