You can visit Tatooine and work for Jabba the Hut in Star Wars Outlaws

For all Star Wars fans the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws is of course highly anticipated and at the recent Comic-Con in San Diego we got some new exciting information about the game. The two locations confirmed so far are the new moon Toshara and a certain familiar desert planet called Tatooine. The game's director Julian Gerighty told us that Toshara is inspired by the African savannah, and the planet is designed for Kay Vess to drive around with her speeder so large open fields are to be expected.

Gerighty sade: "We start off with a biome, in this case, southeast African biomes as an inspiration, and then you put a twist on it to make it feel a little bit alien. If you think of the first shots, maybe not the first shots, but the first the shots of Tatooine. Beautiful, recognizable architecture, but two suns. For us, it's having this huge mountain and carved into it into the amberine of the mountain, the crystalline substance is a city, and these outcroppings of orange, very reflective material. That's what brings the really alien nature to it. Familiar but fresh."

Matt Martin from Lucasfilm explained that they follow the 80/20 rule when creating new locations where 80 per cent should feel familiar and the last twenty per cent can feel alien. In the case of Toshara, the inspiration from the African plains is the familiar, while the city of the moon and the crystals are the other twenty per cent. They went on to tell us more about the familiar place Tatooine and mentioned a certain bar we are of course familiar with.

"It's not just about re-creating Tatooine. It's about creating a place with its own sense of history. If you close your eyes and give people a choice to go anywhere in Tatooine? Mos Eisley. And specifically one watering hole in Mos Eisley. The opportunity is that you can see all the nooks and crannies. You can see all the things that are informed by the Lucasfilm archives. This concept of virtual tourism is important to us. If you've ever wondered the distances from the moisture farms to the cantina? We have an experience for you."

Furthermore, we will also be able to visit the palace that Jabba the Hut calls home, and carry out missions for the well-known character. You should also be able to betray him, which of course has consequences.

There is still no set release date for Star Wars Outlaws other than a hope that it will be released next year. If you want to read a longer interview from San-Diego Comic Con with the game's director, you can find ithere.

