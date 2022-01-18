You can unlock a Pokémon Legends Arceus special theme in the 28th Maximus Cup of Tetris 99

HQ

With Pokémon Legends Arceus being released later this month, it's time to hype things up and do a bit of promotion. Of course, Nintendo has things planned, actually one of them is set for this week.

The 28th Maximus Cup is going to start in Tetris 99 this Friday, January 21 at 7:00 GMT / 8:00 CET, and it'll run all the way until January 26, at 6:59 GMT / 7:59 CET. Basically, each time when Maximus Cup is being held, Tetris 99 would have a cooperation with another video game and offer a special theme which is inspired by the cooperation title as the prize -- we are sure you've got it: this time, it's a Tetris 99 X Pokémon Legends Arceus crossover special event.

Whoever finish accumulating a total of 100 event points can unlock this new theme, "featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #PokemonLegendsArceus game", stated by Nintendo. You can check a gameplay trailer via the link above.

Will you attend the crossover event this time? And, will you play Pokémon Legends Arceus when it launches on Switch this January 28?