You can undo your choices in The Casting of Frank Stone

HQ

Most of us who have played Telltale's games, Baldur's Gate III or any of Supermassive Games' games where you make critical choices that affect the outcome of the story have probably experienced a frustration when your choices ended in total disaster. You have had to live with that and at best fix it in a new playthrough. However, The Casting of Frank Stone will change this a bit.

In the upcoming game, a feature called The Cutting Room Floor will be introduced. Those who buy the deluxe edition will be able to use the feature from the start while those who settle for the standard version will unlock it after completing the game once. The Cutting Room Floor will allow you to relive critical moments where you can see how other players acted and change the story later on. In other words, if you mess up in the middle of the adventure, you don't have to replay the whole game again, but can continue from there. Appreciated by all achievement and trophy hunters, we guess.

Thanks, Game Informer.