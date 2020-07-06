You can turn ship cosmetics off in Star Wars: Squadrons

You're watching Advertisements

Star Wars: Squadrons puts us in the cockpit of some of the most famous Squadrons in George Lucas' popular galaxy (you know, the one that is far, far away), from both the New Republic and the Galactic Empire. One of the features in the game is customization - big time. If you ever wanted you fire decals or racing stripes on an X-wing, you can totally have that. And then some.

But some people don't like this. The movies never had squadrons coloured like rainbows with sprinkles, and fortunately, you will be able to turn all of this off. In an interview with IGN, the creative director Ian S. Frazier says:

"Some players aren't going to want to see any of that. It won't matter how plausible it is, they just want to keep it to exactly what we've seen in the films, no more and no less, and we totally get that. And so we have an option in the game to hide everybody else's cosmetics. So if you flip that on, then all of a sudden, if you want to put a racing stripe or whatever on your own TIE Fighter, you'll see it, but everybody else's is just going to look like a normal boilerplate TIE Fighter for you."

And if you want the game to look less like a game and more like Star Wars, there's an option for that as well. Frazier explains:

"When you start the story, we ask if you want the standard experience - which we'd expect most players to take - or a hardcore mode, which gets rid of a bunch of UI that helps you localize yourself in space, and makes you rely entirely on the readouts in the cockpit," Frazier explained. "So for the folks that are newer to the genre, I'd expect them to play standard, and for the folks that have tonnes of flight experience, they might want to try that out."

Star Wars: Squadrons launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.