You can turn into Godzilla-like God-xylotl in new twin-stick roguelike AK-xolotl

AK-xolotl just released on pretty much every platform as another example of the trendy pixel art "cute but badass" sort of roguelike action genre, and the other day at the IndieDevDay our own Rebeca Reinosa caught up with creator Daniel Piqueras to learn more about the creature-filled game.

"Yeah, it's the classic twin-stick shooter formula with some different mechanics around the weapons and the upgrades", Piqueras describes plush in hand. "It's more inspired by Hades rather than Nuclear Throne or Enter the Gungeon. And then we have what I like to call the Tamagotchi [twist] where you need to find tiny AK-xolotls in their eggs and as you raise them and as you nurture them they get to grow with different stats and abilities. And once they're fully adult you get to play as them".

"The cool thing about AK-xolotls", he continues about the Pokémon-like feature (but with guns), "is that they are kind of random. So I did whatever I wanted, and the team as well. So you can get just a healing ability where you get a snack or some meat, or you can grow to be like a Godzilla, or God-xylotl as we call it. You can also do the typical cancel of bullet hells, you can summon items through a pact with a demon, stuff like that".

Co-developed by 2Awesome Studio and published by Playstack, the action-packed game is now available on PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.