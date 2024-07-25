You can try Rise of the Ronin for free on PS5

HQ

Rise of the Ronin's launch may have been overshadowed by that of Dragon's Dogma 2, but Team Ninja's first open-world game still managed to sell beyond expectations, even surpassing those of the Nioh games.

Not everyone loved the game, and if you're teetering on the edge of purchasing it, the new demo that arrived on the PlayStation Store will allow you to give the game a go before going all-in and purchasing it.

The demo covers the first chapter of the game, allowing you to explore the region in and around Yokohama, as well as take part in plenty of side activities alongside the main story. If you do decide to purchase the game afterwards, your progress will be saved.