You can try Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Switch before you buy

If you love puzzle games, then you probably have tried the classic Tetris, or the cute Japanese style game Puyo Puyo, or the ultimate franchise that combines these two - Puyo Puyo Tetris. If you haven't, then here comes a chance.

The second entry of the series is actually going to launch on Switch on December 8. As the developer and publisher of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Sega has released a free demo on Nintendo eShop. Currently it's only available in Japan, but it should go live in other regions soon as well. So if you are intrigued, and you're also a Nintendo Switch player, you probably won't want to miss the free trial.

It's worth noting that other than Switch, the game will also land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on the same day. The launch date of the PC version however is still to be announced. You can check more details about Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on its official website.

