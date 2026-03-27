You can try out The Eternal Life of Goldman starting today

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As you may know, there was an Xbox Partner Preview on Thursday, where third-party developers and publishers showcased several of their upcoming games, primarily for the Xbox ecosystem, often with support for Cloud Gaming, Play Anywhere, and Game Pass.

One of the titles showcased was the somewhat quirky project The Eternal Life of Goldman, which appears to be a very strange adventure where you, in the role of an elderly and seemingly slightly confused gentleman named Goldman, must save the inhabitants of the Archipelago. The game is beaytifully hand-animated and is described as follows in the press release:

"Jump into a whimsical platformer coming to Xbox later this year. As the titular Goldman, you'll explore a magical, hand-drawn world inspired by fairytales and myths. Your mission is to kill The Deity, a mysterious, fearsome creature that everyone knows about, but no one has ever seen. Equipped with his trusty cane and a unique host of abilities, Goldman must adventure across this vibrant landscape, each area and level lovingly crafted and colored by hand using classic frame-by-frame techniques."

It makes you a little curious, doesn't it? Fortunately, we don't have to wait for the release later this year before we get to try it out, because a playable demo has now been released so you can try it for yourself. When it finally arrives, it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox Cloud, and Xbox Series S/X, and it's also included with Game Pass and supports Play Anywhere.

Check out the trailer for this gem below.