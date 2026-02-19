LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | High on Life 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

      You can try John Carpenter's Toxic Commando starting today

      Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment has launched a playable demo of this upcoming co-op shooter.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      March 12th marks the launch of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, where you and up to three friends must save the world by shooting. Shooting a lot, actually. The premise revolves around a failed experiment to extract energy from the Earth's core accidentally unleashing an ancient evil called Sludge God.

      This turns the ground into slime and people into zombie-like creatures. Perhaps you can guess where the shooting comes in. You and your three other Toxic Commandos must mow down the evil in a game that offers "buddy-movie vibes and the over-the-top humor, action, and horror of classic 80s cinema, inspired by the legendary John Carpenter."

      It certainly sounds like a fun premise, and the fact is that you can try it out right now. Through Steam, Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II) has announced that a demo has now been released that lets you try your hand at saving the world. The demo includes:


      • This demo contains 2 missions designed to give you a glimpse of the final game.

      • Get to grips with all of Toxic Commando's main mechanics: FPS combat, off-road action, abilities, and co-op experience.

      • Fight the Sludge God's hordes of zombies and overcome all challenges in your way to save the world

      • The demo is fully co-op. Gather your friends in a 4-player squad and get the job done!

      In addition to PC, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando will also be coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, but the demo appears to remain PC-exclusive.

      John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
      John Carpenter's Toxic CommandoJohn Carpenter's Toxic Commando
      John Carpenter's Toxic CommandoJohn Carpenter's Toxic Commando
      John Carpenter's Toxic CommandoJohn Carpenter's Toxic Commando

      Related texts



      Loading next content