You can try John Carpenter's Toxic Commando starting today

March 12th marks the launch of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, where you and up to three friends must save the world by shooting. Shooting a lot, actually. The premise revolves around a failed experiment to extract energy from the Earth's core accidentally unleashing an ancient evil called Sludge God.

This turns the ground into slime and people into zombie-like creatures. Perhaps you can guess where the shooting comes in. You and your three other Toxic Commandos must mow down the evil in a game that offers "buddy-movie vibes and the over-the-top humor, action, and horror of classic 80s cinema, inspired by the legendary John Carpenter."

It certainly sounds like a fun premise, and the fact is that you can try it out right now. Through Steam, Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II) has announced that a demo has now been released that lets you try your hand at saving the world. The demo includes:



This demo contains 2 missions designed to give you a glimpse of the final game.



Get to grips with all of Toxic Commando's main mechanics: FPS combat, off-road action, abilities, and co-op experience.



Fight the Sludge God's hordes of zombies and overcome all challenges in your way to save the world



The demo is fully co-op. Gather your friends in a 4-player squad and get the job done!



In addition to PC, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando will also be coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, but the demo appears to remain PC-exclusive.