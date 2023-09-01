You can thank Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros. Movie for Super Mario Bros. Wonder's striking animations

HQ

Now that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct has aired, we've been able to tell you all about our time going hands-on with that upcoming platformer while we were at Gamescom this year. You can read our detailed preview on that experience right here.

To follow up to that, we also had the chance to speak with a couple of the developers on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including game director Shiro Mouri, to learn more about the anticipated title. In that interview, which you can watch in full below, we asked Mouri about the stunning animation behind the game and whether recent 3D Mario projects and the blockbuster movie impacted the appearance of the 2D game debuting on Nintendo Switch this October.

"I think there's a particular case where we took inspiration from Odyssey," said Mouri. "This was just what we ended up with when we tried to really focus on creating a very interesting and enjoyable game."

Mouri continued, "One of the points is that if we try to make the animation more glamorous in these kinds of action games, the response becomes a bit worse or slower. So because there's certain kinds of limitations like this, we didn't really take the next step in terms of animations for these kinds of action games until now. But with that said, with things like the Mario movie coming out, we thought more that these kinds of rich effects are more needed. So, we did think about a lot of ways how we can incorporate animations that don't get in the way of the gameplay, and so that's something that we really did discuss a lot during the development of this game."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be launching on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023, and you can check out our own exclusive gameplay for that project below.