You can thank a Desperate Housewife for the John Wick franchise

Today, we know John Wick as an absolute behemoth in the action space. This wasn't always the case however as during its earliest days it looked as though the film series might not be made at all, something that was prevented by the help of a surprising name to say the least.

In an interview with Business Insider, directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch reveal how Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria stepped forward and helped fund the film with less than 24 hours to go before its cancellation. It wasn't a small amount of money either, as Longoria put forward $6 million of her own wealth to ensure that we got to see Keanu Reeves as the Baba Yaga.

Stahelski stated: "We were less than a week out and we lost almost $6 million on a gap financing. We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn't raise the money in time.

"[Eva] came to the rescue and she provided the gap financing, literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away. Basil took us out to dinner [after filming], and we were laughing about all the bullshit that happened, and he said, 'By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.' We were like, 'What!'"

We haven't seen this investment amount to Longoria appearing in the John Wick franchise yet, but Leitch did mention that they are trying to figure out a way to make this work: "She wants to for sure, she wants to do action. I would love to work with her, we're trying to find something."

All we can say is thank you Eva Longoria, you helped give the world a modern action classic.