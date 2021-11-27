Cookies

OlliOlli World

You can take a listen to OlliOlli World's soundtrack ahead of its revised 2022 release

It features artists such as Fardust, Adam Swim, and Midflite.

HQ

We might have to wait a little longer to hit OlliOlli World's colourful slopes (it was recently delayed until Q1 2022), but Roll7 has helped ease the wait by releasing several tracks from its soundtrack. A new eight-track playlist has now surfaced on Spotify, and it includes tracks from artists such as Fardust, Adam Swim, and Midflite. In total, there are said to be 32 songs in the game, so what we have here is a quarter of what will be available.

"Music has always been a key component in OlliOlli games as it constitutes an integral part of the flow-state gameplay of the series", explains Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7, who also announced the Best Audio award during the show. "We are thrilled to share these captivating tunes created by outstanding independent musicians from around the world."

You can take a look at the list of revealed tracks below:


  • Shimmer by Fardust

  • Arps by Nikitich

  • Darling Gardens by Midflite

  • Panoramas by Woodwire

  • Avalanche by Fardust, Azureskye

  • Can't Sleep by Adam Swim

  • Leaps and Bounds by Cotton Claw

  • Not so Much by Nikitich

OlliOlli World

