You can switch between male and female Eivor in AC Valhalla

Ubisoft's upcoming title in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, follows in the footsteps of its most recent predecessor Assassin's Creed Odyssey in regards to character choice. Players will be able to choose between a male and a female protagonist, but in this game, you'll also be able to switch between the two on the go, at any given time.

Want to view a specific scenario as a burly manly man? Find an armour that looks odd on female Eivor? Switch to her male counterpart for a bit.

The information comes from a recent Gamesradar interview with game director Eric Baptizat, who stated that you'll be able to swap at any time and that "It was important to make this option available for the player. It's something that the player can decide for the way they want to play, because it has some impact on the narrative - but it's not two different stories. It's the same story of the character - whatever options your character decides".

There you have it, you won't have to commit to one character ahead of your journey.