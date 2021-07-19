You can still snag some sports themed games to support War Child UK's Sporting Champions fundraising event

War Child UK kicked off its Sporting Champions event last week to raise money for children and young people affected by war. The event that encouraged gamers to pick up some sports themed games via a Steam sale sees proceeds go directly to the charity to help fund its work in the future.

The sale includes games such as Worms Crazy Golf, Descenders, Minit Racer, Moto GP 20, and various other Milestone titles, and is still active right now, meaning you can help support the campaign and snag a great deal along the way.

"Following on from last year's successful Sporting Champions fundraiser, this year's event includes a new list of games that gamers can try out at a discount as well as help raise funds to aid the young lives of many," said David Miller, head of gaming partnerships at War Child UK in a press release. "Sport is something that brings many people together and is considered to be a universal language, which makes the Sporting Champions campaign and its games on offer apt for bringing gamers together to support via the Steam sale and charity streams."

Check out the sale and the games on offer here or the Sporting Champions page here.