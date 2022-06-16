You can steal a spaceship in Starfield

HQ

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last Sunday, we learned that you will be able to build your own spaceship in Starfield, and that pretty advanced tools are available to make this rewarding.

But what if you visit New Atlantis and see a really cool spaceship and want it badly? Well, it is a Bethesda game after all, and there are few limitations, so you could always try to steal it. This was revealed by the Bethesda veteran Pete Hines recently when speaking about stealing ships, as he said:

"We don't want to put too many limits on what the player is or isn't allowed to do. We love it when players say, 'I wonder what happens if...' and then they try it."

This means gamers can have a very different journey through the adventure with someone building a really spectacular ship, while others choose to break the law and steal what they want. Hines imagines how a discussion between two gamers doing things differently could sound:

"Oh yeah, I just ran in and stole a ship and shot all of the crew members and took off. Like... you can do that? You can do anything. I think that is a special part of a Bethesda Game Studios game."

Of course, if you've played a Bethesda RPG before, you also know this behaviour does have consequences. Exactly what will happen when you steal someone's spaceship remains to be seen.

Starfield launches during the first half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Thanks GamingBolt