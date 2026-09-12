You can start out as a lowly peasant in Chronicles: Medieval, or be a medieval nepo baby

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Unlike other games that see pitched battles in the medieval era, Chronicles: Medieval won't just have you watching over the battlefield with a bird's eye view. You can lead from the front, controlling your own lord from England, France, or the Holy Roman Empire.

Picking where you're from has a big impact, as lead producer at Raw Power Games Sam Millen told us at Gamescom. A lot of that will influence the kind of specialities your army will have when you begin. "If you're in England, their specialty is bows. You're going to be able to lean more into that. If you're starting out the HRE, melee infantry, heavy armour is their specialty. You're going to be able to lean into that. But again, like the way that you want to go and play, you can start in England and say, I'm going to go up to Scotland and I'm going to stake my claim over here," Millen said.

Of course, you can get units from all over the map, and explore at your leisure. You might decide to completely ignore the English tradition of kicking up dirt on French lawns, and could instead take part in the other English historical pastime of raiding Scotland.

Beyond what kind of army you get, decisions at the beginning of the game will also decide what kind of leader you are. "You start out as a completely lowly, unlanded individual in the game. Through character creation, you can make several choices about what your background is. Do you come from nobility? Do you come from peasantry? Have you served in the Watch, and maybe you have some men already a little bit loyal to you, or maybe you're starting out with no one, and that is really going to have a big influence on what you're going to be able to do starting out," Millen explains.

This will impact difficulty somewhat. Starting out with a silver spoon background differs from coming from nothing, for example, but that journey is yours to own. I'm going to try and shirk being a medieval nepo baby when I can, but it does sound like a nice life.

Check out our full interview below, and our Gamescom impressions here.