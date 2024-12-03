You can soon get The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim goodies in Smite

HQ

One of the most anticipated films for this December is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is an interesting project as it takes us into a time period of Middle-earth that has never been explored in a film format all while utilising an anime art style too. It's set to open in cinemas around the world from December 13, and to mark that, Warner Bros. has teamed up with Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games for a collaboration in the Smite games.

Starting from next week on December 10, players can flock to Smite and Smite 2 to earn an array of goodies based on the animated Middle-earth movie. To earn the items, you simply need to play a total of 10 matches in either game, and you will have until January 21 to do so in Smite 1 and until January 14 in Smite 2.

As per the items available, here's what you can earn:

Smite 1:



The Lord of the Rings Loading Screen



Helm Hammerhand Avatar



Daughter of Rohan Global Emote



Wulf Jump Stamp



Smite 2: