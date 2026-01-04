You can snag free goodies in Monster Hunter Wilds to celebrate the New Year

HQ

We're not expecting as busy of a year for Monster Hunter fans as was the case in 2025, as there is no new major mainline addition to the series planned. That doesn't mean Capcom is completely ignoring Monster Hunter fans in 2026 however, as in February the next major update for Wilds debuts and then in March we can expect Monster Hunter Stories 3 to make its arrival too. And no doubt this is just the tip of the iceberg for an otherwise hectic year.

For the immediate future, the Japanese developer does have some goodies in store for Wilds fans too, as in an update video presented by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, it has been confirmed that a New Year's celebration gift is now available to snag in-game.

This includes a wealth of handy consumables and resources, including 10 Golden Eggs, 5 Gold Relic Tickets, 10 Silver Tasliman Tickets, 25 Heavy Armor Spheres, 30 Oricalcite, and more. You can add all of these items to your collection as of the moment.

Beyond this the only other update that Capcom had in store to share was that there will be Monster Hunter Championship events also taking place in Tokyo and Taiwan this year (on top of the already confirmed US and French events), with the Japanese event planned for Monster Hunter Festa 2026.