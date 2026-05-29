You can run Windows on a Nintendo 64

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Nintendo 64... that was a console... and those were the days. N64 can also run Windows CE.

As made clear in a YouTube video by Throaty Mumbo, and reported by Retro Dodo, an IVM Workpad Z50 has the CPU, that is pretty much the same as the N64. Windows CE is the kind of device that could be powered "by a slow Hamster on a broken wheel", since it only needs 1MB of RAM, which is what the N64 has.

Throaty Mumbo has documented the entire process on his YouTube channel. You can also check out the project on GitHub with instructions.