Dune: Awakening
You can ride sandworms in the upcoming MMO Dune: Awakening

FunCom is turning Fran Herbert's iconic sci-fi epic into an "open world survival MMO".

Frank Herbert's biblical sci-fi epic was recently made into a blockbuster movie and has been turned into a series of video games over the years such as Dune: Spice Wars, but now Dune is set to become a large-scale MMO adventure in the first trailer for Dune: Awakening, which was just shown off at Gamescom. It didn't really involve any gameplay, but the mere thought of riding sandworms in Arrakis makes us sweat profusely. The game is described as an "open world survival MMO" and you can already sign up for the beta. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

