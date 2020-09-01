Cookies

news
Ghostrunner

You can register for Ghostrunner's closed beta right now

Signing up may be of interest if you're seeking some cyberpunk action with a sprinkling of parkour.

After showcasing a brand gameplay video for Ghostrunner at Gamescom, One More Level has announced that registration for its closed beta is now open. If you are unaware, Ghostrunner is a first-person cyberpunk action game that features elements of parkour.

You can register to the game's closed beta here. The studio also promises more details on Ghostrunner on September 15 at PAX Online, so stay tuned! To see the teaser clip, all you need to do is cast your eyes above.

Ghostrunner will be available in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

