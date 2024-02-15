You can probably actually get a Playdate now

HQ

When the mini-console, Playdate, was unveiled, it saw massive interest from gamers around the world, so much interest in fact that rather quickly 70,000 pre-orders were made. As you can probably guess, there was not enough consoles to go around to fill that slate of orders, meaning the Playdate manufacturer has been scrambling to build new systems to fulfil the backlog of orders for a while now. That has finally been completed.

Playdate has taken to X to affirm that now the pre-orders have been met, and there are a bunch of Playdate consoles in stock and ready to ship for anyone who wants to grab a device. In fact, now that there's ample stock available, Playdate has even expanded its range of countries that it ships to, with 20 new regions around the world now able to get their hands on a system.

Also, Playdate affirms that two new games are joining the platform's catalogue as of next week, with Pullfrog and Oom coming to the handheld system, meaning it now supports over 130 unique titles, or rather it will when these two arrive on February 20.

If you haven't seen a Playdate in action yet, be sure to catch a trailer for the device below.