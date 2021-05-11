You can pre-save Katy Perry's Pokémon collaboration song 'Electric' right now

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since it was first announced that Pokémon would be getting a special celebratory 25th anniversary album packed with collaborated songs from big name musical artists, we've been eagerly waiting to hear more about it.

Earlier this year, we had the special Post Malone concert when the artist performed his song for the album, Only Wanna Be With You as a virtual version of himself travelling around the world of Pokémon on a floating rock - as you do. And following the show, a little more about the album was revealed including that it would be officially releasing this fall.

Even though we are still months away from the official release date, we've known that Katy Perry has been attached to the project for some time, but it looks like we're gearing up to finally hear the pop idol's contribution to the album, as you can now pre-save her new song 'Electric' on Spotify.

No release date for the song has been given, so we don't know when it will land, but considering the treatment Post Malone's song received, we wouldn't be surprised to see a similar show planned for Katy Perry.

Check out what seems to be the cover art for the single below.